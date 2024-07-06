For the disappearance of Greta Spreaficothe Rovigo Public Prosecutor’s Office has again gardener Andrea Tosi, 58 years old, has been registered as a suspectwhose position had been archived last October. In addition to destruction and concealment of corpsethis time there is also thePre-Intentional Murder. The gardener was the last person to see the 53-year-old woman from Erba in the province of Como, who disappeared from Porto Tolle in June two years ago, still alive. Among the new clues found during the latest searches in the house in Porto Tolle in the province of Rovigo, where the woman from Como had settled, there are a copy of a car keynever found (like the body), and a hair on a t-shirt. Furthermore, a wiretap from October 2022 is being evaluated with new eyes in which Tosi, answering a question about Greta from his partner, who had been heard by the carabinieri, says: “But yes, it was me”. About a month ago, the searches for the woman and the car were repeated in some points of the Po Delta, at the instigation of the family’s lawyers.