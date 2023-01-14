Activist Greta Thunberg participated in a protest in Lützerath, a village threatened with destruction by the expansion of an open pit mine. Locality has become a symbol of the environmental struggle in Germany. Police and demonstrators clashed this Saturday (14/01) in western Germany, during a protest against the expansion of an open-pit coal mine that was attended by the environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The demonstration brought together around 35,000 people in Lützerath, according to the organizers, and 15,000, according to the police. In recent months, the town has become a magnet for climate activists and a symbol of the fight for a less polluting future.

Energy giant RWE intends to destroy Lützerath to extract lignite located underneath the locality. Mining activities are expected to resume in the coming months to meet energy demand linked to the supply crisis that hit Germany after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This Saturday, a few hundred activists entered a restricted area of ​​the village. “Police barriers have been broken. People present in Lützerath, leave this area immediately”, exhorted police officials in a message on Twitter. “The police resorted to water cannons and even tried to prevent the demonstrators from gaining access,” said a police officer in the late afternoon.

So far, no injuries or arrests have been announced.

In the televised images, a line of agents with reinforced equipment such as helmets and shields, protected the banks of a deep moat which the activists were approaching.

Security forces also guarded access to the municipality of Lützerath, blocked by bars and occupied by dozens of demonstrators who have been evacuated by the police. The protest was organized in support of activists occupying the abandoned site and was symbolically led by Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Participation

“It’s a shame that the German government is making agreements and commitments with companies like RWE,” Thunberg declared from a podium. “Lützerath coal must remain in the ground”, he proclaimed before the demonstrators, asking that the climate not be sacrificed at the expense of “short-term growth and corporate greed”.

Security forces resumed clearing the camp early Saturday morning. Until the night of Friday (13), between 20 and 40 activists remained at the site. The operation, which has lasted several days, mobilized military reinforcements from all over Germany and so far, 470 protesters have left the site, according to the German press.

The move was supported by protests across the country. On Friday, masked activists torched shipping containers and painted slogans at the offices of the Green Party in Berlin.

The political group, which is part of a coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Liberal Democratic Party, is the target of harsh criticism from some activists who accuse it of treason for having signed an agreement with RWE that allows exploitation in Lützerath, where inhabitants were expropriated many years ago.

