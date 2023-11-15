Following the recent episode of Big Brother, Greta Rossetti has finally decided to break the silence on the discussion that took place between Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti during the confrontation on the reality show. Through an interview given to “Casa Chi”, Greta revealed all her statements regarding what emerged during that moment.

In the most recent episode of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Mirko he had the opportunity to meet with his ex-girlfriend, who was participating via connection from the hotel. In light of this, Greta, without hesitation, commented on theepisode in an episode of “Casa Chi”.

In detail, the model revealed how hers was reaction during that comparison:

Mirko must not be afraid of my reaction, he must be very calm. I would really like to reassure him, but unfortunately I can’t do it. I’m happy if he’s happy. I understand what happened yesterday because I went through it myself with my ex, with the relationship going back 5 years, we lived together and we were even looking for a child. Today we are on good terms so Mirko must be calm.

Inevitably, the question of the possibility of a backfire between Mirko Brunetti and Perla Vatiero was asked to her. There answer of Greta was not long in arriving, shedding light on his point of view regarding the situation:

It’s not a fear I have, at all. These are not the fears I have in life. To this day I don’t think so because in this month she has shown me so much. He entered there when we were in a strong crisis and I watched him every day, he showed me a lot. After he spoke to Perla he obviously made some statements about me too and I listened to him. To this day I don’t think he can go back to his path. Also because the reasons why they broke up are not mine, I came later and those reasons are evident and were seen in the other programme.

Finally, regarding a possible possibility of invitation to participate in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Greta Rossetti expressed her opinion opening to the idea, stating that he wouldn’t refuse. These were his words: