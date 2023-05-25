Greta: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Thursday 25 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the film Greta is broadcast, a first vision of 2018, directed by Neil Jordan, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert. Below is the plot and the cast of the film Greta.

The film tells the story of young Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz), who, exhausted by the death of her mother and with an uninspiring job, realizes that life in New York is not what she dreamed of. Having fallen into profound loneliness and financial difficulties, one day the girl finds a bag on a subway seat and, instead of stealing it, she decides to track down the owner.

The purse belongs to Greta (Isabelle Huppert), a wealthy lonely widow who spends her days playing the piano in her extravagant Brooklyn home. A strong bond is immediately established between the two women and in a short time their acquaintance turns into a morbid friendship, which will have rather dangerous and disturbing implications for Frances. Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire, The Soldier’s Wife) wanted Isabelle Huppert for the role of the widow in The Widow, the face of French and international cinema often chosen by filmmakers to fill the roles of enigmatic and dangerous women.

We’ve seen the plot of the movie Greta, but what’s the cast? The protagonists of this 2018 thriller directed by Neil Jordan are Chloë Grace Moretz, Isabelle Huppert, Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, Zawe Ashton, Stephen Rea, Parker Sawyers. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Isabelle HuppertGreta Hideg

Chloë Grace Moretz: Frances McCullen

Maika MonroeErica Penn

Colm FeoreChris McCullen

Stephen ReaBrian Cody

Zawe AshtonAlexa Hammond

Now let’s see the trailer of the film broadcast on Rai 2 in prime time and in first vision.

Where to see Greta on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 25 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.