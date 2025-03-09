Surely there are those who felt disappointed with the announcement of what I was going to do Greta Gerwig After sweeping with Barbie. The director had built a model, first as an actress and then after the cameras to, after triumphing with Lady Bird and MUJERCITASco -written with your partner Noah Baumbach This adaptation of the doll Mattel. And as we know Barbie It was a cultural phenomenon even outside the box office, which was apotheosic. What would come after that?

Well … an adaptation of The chronicles of Narnia of Cs Lewis sponsored by Netflix. Gerwig has pledged to direct two films, without still transcended what books he would adapt. The chronicles of Narnia experienced a trilogy of adaptations prior to cinema between 2005 and 2010, with The lion, the witch and the closet, the prince caspian and The journey of the traveler of Alba. They are not generally highly appreciated films, but Netflix wants a premiere in style and has already reserved several IMAX Salas in the US of November 2026, to take the film to streaming in the Christmas later.

There are then details of what the starting material will be, although means such as Indiewire They suddenly echo a first signing, and a quite striking one. It seems that they have offered the movie to no less than the singer Charli XCXand that the role could be that of the villain: Jadis the White Witchpreviously interpreted by Tilda Swinton. Charli XCX is one of the pop stars of the moment, after his sixth album Brat It was a feeling in the summer of 2024: at the height of what was the previous summer the Barbenheimer.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX, precisely, has already collaborated with Gerwig in the past because it contributed to the Soundtrack of Barbie With his song Speed ​​Drive. Your link a Narnia He assigned to a moment of his career where it is obvious that he is interested in the cinema, as he has several projects in progress where he acts as an actress. Namely: The Gallerist of Cathy Yan (where he shares a scene with Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega), Sacrifice of Romain Gavras and I Want Your Sex of GREGG ARAKI. All indie projects that contrast with the scale of Narnia.

