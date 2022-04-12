USA.- In charge of Greta Gerwig will be the first film in live action of Barbiestarring margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling. In the last few hours, the topic has become a trend on social networks due to the stars that have joined its cast, such as Emma Mackey and Will Ferrell.

As recently reported by the portal The Hollywood Reporter Margot will play Barbie; Ryan to Ken; Will is the general director of a toy production company and Emma has a role that is still unknown, although many consider that she will be the sister or relative of the protagonist.

The film has begun to generate high expectationsbecause for years there has been speculation about its production, although it was not until 2019 when it was confirmed that the decision had been made and the protagonist of films such as I, Tonya and Birds of prey would give life to the famous character.

Although there is still no release date for the live-action Barbie movie, story by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, it is believed that at the end of this 2022 or the beginning of 2023 it will be launched. In addition, it should be noted that images of Ryan with a new look were recently leaked; an extra light blond that is believed to be in the film.

Barbie is a brand of dolls manufactured by Mattel Inc. formed in 1959. Since its launch it has been the most famous doll company in the world, it is a character that shows the lifestyle of women and all the jobs they can have, as well as adventures, splendid stories and more .

Read more: “I’m glad my mom died”; Jennette McCurdy’s new book