The relationship of Netflix with traditional exhibition has always been ambivalent. The platform’s management has never lost sight of the fact that it is above all a service of streamingso the priority has tended to be on catalog releases over the occasions when this or that film could reach theaters. Normally, in these cases, because Netflix intended to compete in the awards race, and if its films did not hit theaters they could not be eligible.

This attitude has undergone some change in recent times, mainly because Netflix no longer pays attention to productions “oscarizable” that I lent him before. In fact, their bosses have recognized that they now prefer to focus on productions with a sure appeal among their subscribers, turning their backs on auteur cinema and therefore on the need for these works to appear on the big screen. In this sense the figure of Greta Gerwig It is quite conflictive.

On the one hand, Gerwig is a major Hollywood auteur. The critical successes of Ladybird and Little Women This is what they attest. But, on the other hand, Gerwig has an undoubted commercial appeal, which completely exploded when Barbie It was the highest-grossing premiere of 2023. A total and absolute success that transported Gerwig to another league, and that she decided to chain with a contract for Netflix that surprised many of us: the next thing she would do after Barbie It would be an adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia.

The literary saga of C.S. Lewis He has already jumped into the movies before. Between 2005 and 2010 three films arrived: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. It’s not clear which Lewis book Gerwig wants to adapt (or how many films Netflix has offered her to direct about the franchise), but she does want to do everything possible to have a spectacular premiere, well beyond the streaming.

This excessive ambition

At the end of 2024 it emerged that Gerwig was in talks with IMAX to project your Narnia in several of the rooms designed for this format by the US. Now Puck News He assures that Gerwig has reached an agreement, and that if confirmed it would mean a before and after for the Netflix exhibition. In this way Narnia would come to 1000 rooms with this technology throughout the world, and would pass four weeks projecting themselves in them before seeking shelter in the Netflix catalog.

This would be revolutionary. Never before has a Netflix movie had such a number of theaters, and rarely such a long stay in them. Gerwig wants to push the logic of the streamingand it has surely helped him in his negotiation with Netflix to have succeeded so big with Barbie. In fact, it seems that Ted Sarandos He has become CEO of Netflix exclusively in deference to Gerwig.

If things work out it could mean that new blockbusters developed for streaming hit theaters en masse, in a drastic change for Netflix custom. Gerwig’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia It is also scheduled to premiere on November 26, 2026: that is, the coveted weekend of Thanksgiving from the US, where the big studios always release their most ambitious films. Gerwig wants to play big, ultimately.

