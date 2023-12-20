This 2023 has been a busy year for Greta Gerwig (California, 40 years old) and Noah Baumbach (New York, 54 years old). In July the film was released Barbie, directed by her and whose script was co-written by the two, and became one of the undisputed successes of the year, with 1.38 billion dollars (1.28 billion euros) collected at the global box office. They also welcomed their second child together in March, Gerwig confirmed in an interview with the British version of the magazine. elle in July. Now, as a culmination of this very special stage for the couple, those who have been dating for 12 years have decided to end this last year as husband and wife.

The couple of directors met during the filming of the film Greenberg in 2010 – Baumbach was the director and Gerwig, who is also an actress, one of the protagonists – and they began dating in 2011. After 12 apparently happy years together, with a lot of work in the cinema, but also at home, after the arrival of their two children, have taken the step of saying “yes, I want,” as confirmed by sources very close to the couple to American media such as People and Page Six. Word began to spread at a Billy Joel concert that was held this Tuesday, November 19, at Madison Square in New York. According to Page Sixseveral people captured the director of Little Women either Ladybird backstage, dressed in “a stunning white skirt and jacket suit” and telling her friends that she had just married Baumbach at New York City Hall. “They were both beaming and celebrating. “They are very happy,” said one of the sources. This Wednesday, a Gerwig representative confirmed the news to People.

The discreet couple had been engaged since 2020. However, she already warned then in an interview with British presenter James Corden that she preferred not to call the director of Story of a marriage her “fiancé” because it made it seem like there was “an imminent wedding.” That same year, both were individually nominated for the Oscars, although neither of them won the statuette. He was up for the Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay awards for the aforementioned film starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, while she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for little women, which he also directed. They have not stopped working since then, but in the end they have found a space for the connection to take place three years later.

Directors Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig at the 2020 Oscars in Hollywood, California. The two were nominated individually for 'Marriage Story' and 'Little Women', respectively. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic/getty)

“I think the joy of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I showed him a clip of my movie, and then a few months later I was watching his. I don't want to sound unhealthily happy, but it's a really cool thing to see someone you love do something and love what they do. “I don't know how else to say it without saying a lot,” Baumbach said in 2019 in an interview with the magazine Vogue. He was full of praise for her again as they walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Academy Awards. Asked by an ABC reporter, Baumbach admitted that Gerwig had made him a “better person and a better writer.” . “When we write together, I always try to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work harder, I want her to be impressed,” he confessed. In another interview with S Moda published in July of this year, she was the one who explained why she had decided to include her now husband as a scriptwriter for the successful Barbie: “Honestly, we had a great time writing together. We love collaborating. “It’s just about fun, and that’s the best thing that can happen to you.”

The arrival of his new baby in March follows that of his first child, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, in March 2019. Baumbach also shares his son Rohmer, 13, with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh. “The little one is sleeping all night. But I still do that thing where I wake up, every hour or 90 minutes, and I just float looking at that baby. So I'm in a bit of a twilight state,” Gerwig said in her interview with Elle UK five months ago. Has it been the most intense year of his life? They asked him in the S Fashion. “I am living a chaotic, but wonderful moment,” she responded. And what better way to seal it than with a discreet wedding, as the couple is, but happy.