20-year-old Swedish environmental activist had shared prediction that climate change would result in the end of the world in 5 years

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg deleted a post dated 2018 on her twitter profile. In the post, she had shared an article in which a Harvard scientist claimed that climate change “would erase all mankind.” unless the use of fossil fuels were abolished within 5 years, i.e. by 2023.

“A leading climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels within the next 5 years”said the activist.

Greta registered on the social network in June 2018. The tweet was made on the 21st of the same month. It is possible to verify the registration through the tool Wayback Machine, known for archiving web pages. If the user searches the link where the tweet was, you will be able to see the post.

Here is the publication:

The post was available until March 7 of this year. Already this Sunday (12.mar.2023), the post appears as non-existent. Before, some users of the network mocked the activist for the publication because the world did not end in 2023.

O site mentioned by Greta in her 2018 post was deleted in 2021. The publication cites the statement of James Andersonteacher of Harvard Universitymade during a conference at the University of Chicago in 2018. It was also registered by forbes under the title of “We have five years to save ourselves from climate change, says Harvard scientist”.

Anderson argued that the industry needed to reinvent itself within 5 years, reducing carbon pollution to the point of removing it from the atmosphere. Otherwise, and if the deadline is exceeded, the damage to the planet would be irreversible.

“The chance that there will be permanent ice in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero”added the professor.