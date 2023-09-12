Genoa

“That dog bit me on the butt, but it could have bitten my little daughter.” Greta Corrado (60,000 followers on Instagram) recounts in this video the moment of panic she experienced near the tunnel that connects Borgo Incrociati to the Genova Brignole railway station. “A place frequented by thugs and drunks, one of whom today had a dog that started barking, foaming at the mouth, when I, my 3 children and our little dog passed by.” The dog of the group of drunks, left free, chased Greta: “she bit me, and it was okay because she could have hurt the youngest of my children. Genoese, wake up, someone do something”.



01:53