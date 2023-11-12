Greta Thunberg protested in Amsterdam. The Swedish activist, during the demonstration in Holland, invited on stage a Palestinian girl and an Afghan girl who made accusations of genocide against Israel, provoking a reaction from some of the people present. Greta, who wore a keffiyeh as a scarf, referred to the conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the need to “listen to the voices of those who are oppressed and those who fight for freedom and justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity”. A man came onto the stage and snatched the microphone from the activist: “I came here for a climate demonstration, not for a political event”, he said before being blocked.