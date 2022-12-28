Greta Thunberg knocks out the kickboxing champion with a tweet that collects tens of millions of views and over 1 million likes. Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer with a notable palmares, provoked the activist with a tweet. “Hi Greta Thunberg. I have 33 cars,” wrote Tate describing the qualities of his Bugatti and his two Ferrari 812s. “And this is just the beginning. Please give me an email address so I can send you a complete list of my collector’s cars with their respective enormous emissions”. Greta’s response was a knockout blow: “Yes, please enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]” The address contains a reference to the size of the male organ and an explicit invitation: “Get a life”.