Greta and the strange alliance with tractors. They think opposite things about the ecological transition

Following protest of the farmersuan ​​was also formed strange alliance. Alongside the tractors that fight against green policies there are the greatest defenders of the rules for ecological transitionthe movement founded by Greta Thunberg, Fridays for future: “Yes,” admits Giacomo ZattiniItalian spokesperson for the movement at Il Corriere della Sera – indeed It has a strange effect, but we need to delve deeper into the matter. There is no ecological transition that does not involve workers. This process of epochal change must be governed. Which does not mean that there cannot and should not be social conflict. It would be nice to say: no more diesel from tomorrow, but we all know that's not possible“.

“If I defend the same requests as Salvini? No, he – continues Zattini to Il Corriere – is not next to us. Because he doesn't want to at all change the current production model. He acts as spokesperson for the interests of large groups, from agriculture to breeding. What the head of the League should do is stop psychological terrorism to garner a few more votes, with lies and populism about synthetic meat and insect flour. The leader of all these movements and instances? I see a “free all”. Leading this protest there are no large confederal acronymswho followed this spontaneous movement of the tractors”.