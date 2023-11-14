Environment, Greta Thunberg canceled by the Greens in Germany: “It is essential that she does not represent us here”

Greta Thunberg was downloaded by the most powerful environmentalist party in Europe, i German Greens. The activist’s statements on the conflict between Israel and Palestine did not go unnoticed and a clear stance came from the very influential group in Germany. “I have to say – says the co-president of the Greens, Ricarda Lang to Repubblica – which I consider these statements not only depressingbut absolutely obscene“. In her eyes the founder of Fridays for Future (Fff) “she discredited herself as the face of the movement to fight climate change”. In Amsterdam, Thunberg took the stage at an environmental demonstration on Sunday wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh and had shouted several times “it can’t exist climate justice in the occupied territories“.

For Lang, who replied to her from Berlin, “Greta Thunberg is distorting the lens absolutely necessary and right of environmental protection to represent a unilateral position on the conflict between Israel and Palestine”. But the leader of the Greens – continues Repubblica – did not stop there: Thunberg would guilty above all of not having condemned the horrors of Hamas. One could almost say, she concluded, that “he is exchanging victims for executioners” and “relativizing Israel’s right to exist.” It is the second time that German environmentalists feel they have to distance themselves from Fridays for Future. The first time it was the German branch of the movement that stigmatized the leader: Thunberg appeared in a video in October calling for a strike in solidarity with the Palestinians. “You’re hurting a lot of people. It is essential for us that he does not represent us in Germany“, they wrote on social media.

