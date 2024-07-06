Hamilton ‘dreams’ of MotoGP, as an owner

There’s a rumor which these days is creating a curious bridge of contact between F1 and MotoGP According to what is reported by the site The Race in fact, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly interested in buying the Gresini Racing teamcurrently a protagonist in the premier class with Marc Marquez and among Ducati’s satellite teams.

Hamilton himself also spoke about the hypothesis in a press conference at Silverstone. The Englishman did not confirm the existence of ongoing negotiations with Nadia Padovani, the widow of the late Fausto Gresini who currently manages the team, but he admitted that would be interested in investing in the MotoGPof which he has always been a fan.

No team control handover

However, doubts are emerging from the UK media about Nadia Padovani’s actual desire to sell her shares in the team. Journalist Gavin Emmett of TNT Sports he explained that “It seems that Nadia Padovani, Fausto Gresini’s widow, is not willing to sell. That’s what I heard. In many ways, the team is at the peak of its value. But with the arrival of Liberty Media, the intention is to keep its slot a little longer to see if [il valore] grows further”.

Even from the information he has gathered FormulaPassion.it the impression is that at this moment there is no possibility of giving up control of the team. A different discussion could arise in the event of a first investment by Hamilton, perhaps to try to buy a minority share of the team. The British rider has made it clear that in the next five to ten years his intention is to invest in sports teams and MotoGP is certainly a championship that interests him particularly.