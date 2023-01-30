Good memories are important but they should never make you lose touch with the reality of the moment. And if for the Gresini team in MotoGP the good memories are represented by the splendid ride that led Enea Bastianini to third place in the world championship standings during the last season, the present has the names and faces of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez. The 24-year-old Roman rider won’t take it, but the greatest media attention – at least in the last few weeks of the pre-season – is directed towards the Spaniard, brother in art and already capable of winning two world titles between Moto3 and Moto2.

For Marquez Jr., 2023 could be the season of truth, after three complicated championships on the saddle of a Honda whose only priority has always seemed to be waiting for his brother Marc to fully recover, without ever being able to make the RC213V competitive for the other riders. For this reason, according to Nadia Gresini, in Ducati and with his team Alex will finally be able to fully show all his potential.

“He was obviously a bit lost in Valencia – said the owner of the team alla Gazzetta dello Sport – but in these days that we have seen he has already settled in a lot, he has shown that he gets on well with us. Results? I want to do a few podiums, if a victory slips away… Alex is a two-time world champion and after three years on a custom-built Honda for his brother, he longs for redemption“.

Also for Di Giannantonio the word ‘ransom’ fits perfectly. In this case, after a 2022 lived in Bastianini’s shadow, the centaur with the #49 will have to demonstrate that he can compete permanently against the best riders in the world: “Few are born like Aeneas. Diggia made her year – recognized Mrs. Gresini – which didn’t quite go as we hoped. Now we hope that in 2023 he will be in the right psychological condition to bring home what he has learned. He has to show us his talent. Fausto believed in him so much, and I trusted his judgment completely. I think he can emerge, he has the potential to do it“.