Crossover from four to two wheels

It’s not just about Formula 1 during the Circus weekend at Silverstone. In fact, the spotlight is also on the business ideas of the home idol by definition of the British track: Lewis Hamilton. According to the rumors reported by the British site The Race the seven-time world champion would be interested in theMotoGP team Gresini Racing purchasecurrently directed by Nadia Padovani, wife of the late Fausto Gresini.

Pecco’s doubts

There have been no official communications from the team on the matter, but the team – particularly active on social media – had a lot of fun joking about the subject. However, some denials, albeit whispered, have filtered through from within the team. The current MotoGP world champion, Pecco Bagnaia, he expressed doubts about these rumorsThe issue was put to Lewis Hamilton himself in a press conference, who did not commit himself but did not close the door to a possible investment in the top class.

Lewis doesn’t close the door

“I’ve always loved MotoGP – declared the British champion, questioned during the press conference by Mara Sangiorgio of Sky Sports Italy – I am interested in the potential growth of this sportbut I haven’t looked into it yet. But anything is possible. I’m definitely interested, as I said before, in equity and already with the Denver Broncos it was a first step in owning a team. So, yeah, I think in the next five to 10 years, if all goes well, there will be more. We’ll see where.”.