The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, soon left the White House after the humiliating meeting arranged by Trump and his vice president. Social networks burned in Ukraine with the publication of the video that portrays the moment of the discussion caused by the … United States leadership. Without any glimpse of the composure that is required to public representatives, Vance and Trump tried to humiliate the leader of the country at war. There were shouts and displays to Zelenski, even preventing the phrases from finishing. All this under the eyes of the journalists called in the White House.

«I don’t really know what to say. I am in ‘shock’. I expected that, after this meeting, La Paz would be closer. I’m still seeing what the news says, ”he tells ABC Anna Karbuik, An Odesa businesswoman. The truth is that this meeting will go down in history as one of the most shameful moments of international politics.

Roman Jrument, 27 -year -old kyiv neighbor, he considers that neither the president of the United States nor his right hand really know what diplomacy is. “Trump forgot that we are not a country of clowns and we cannot endure this type of ‘jokes’. We lose lives every day. They know that we are in a bad situation and know that they gave us a lot of armament, and that’s why they think they can talk to us like that. I think he [Trump] He portrayed. We cannot trust anyone, we can only cooperate with European countries and continue fighting, ”says Jrumer to this newspaper.

National offense

The Ukrainian society considered a national offense that Trump called Zelenski “dictator” and questioned his legitimacy last week. After the embarrassing meeting, which seemed almost premeditated, anger and frustration are capitalized.

Zelenski’s trip ended without any signature of the controversial Natural Resources Agreement required by Washington. And there is also no hint of security guarantees for the future.

In a statement after the disagreement, the Republican said that his Ukrainian homologous is not “prepared for peace.” A short time later the president of the country invaded by Russia reiterated his thanks to the United States in an X message: «Thank you, United States, thanks for your support, thanks for this visit. Thanks @potus [en referencia al mandatario estadounidense]to the American congress and people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace and we are working precisely to achieve it ».

Relations between the United States and Ukraine have not been redirected. This was perhaps Zelenski’s main objective on his official trip. The situation is still complicated in the front and Washington had been kyiv’s main brave in military supply. Until yesterday, weapons deliveries were maintained, but everything is in the air from now on.

The trip, strategic error

«The worst moment in bilateral relations between the United States and Ukraine since its inception, when Ukraine is fighting a war for its own existence. How can we build mutually beneficial relationships with the United States under this administration if the Ukrainian president is not literally heard, and his legitimate interests are ignored in real time? ”The Ukrainian political scientist said on social networks Mikola Bielieskov. The military analyst and columnist Tatarigami stressed: «Yes, the Ukrainian President resisted the blow with dignity in terms of media coverage, but we must not forget that Trump can make emotional decisions. So the trip to Washington was a strategic error ».

There were also yesterday support reactions by representatives of European countries, such as Spain, Germany and France. But these statements, by themselves, will not contribute much to the war effort of Ukraine. The large -scale war faces its fourth year and the perspective at an eventual blockade of Washington’s military aid is gloomy.