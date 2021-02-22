The movement was launched in Langouët (Ille-et-Vilaine) in May 2019. The then mayor, Daniel Cueff, and his antipesticides decree had been imitated across the territory by many city officials, including that of Grenoble, Éric Piolle . The ecologist is now back to the niche to circumvent a decision of the Council of State deeming illegal such a provision. A second decree was thus issued on a new legal basis, that “Rules of ownership and regulation of waste”, as has already been done by the town of La Montagne, in Loire-Atlantique. “This new decree is limited to prohibiting harm to others by the discharge of plant protection substances outside the plot for which they are intended”, explains the city of Grenoble. “With this update, we hope to pave the way for other decrees of the same type in the municipalities of the country in order to continue the fight against pesticides”, adds Éric Piolle. J. H.