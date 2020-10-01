#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

A white diamond on a black background: this is the international symbol for carpooling. And for the first time in France, it is appearing on a motorway, more precisely on an 8 km section of the A48 at the entrance to Grenoble. An area known for its traffic jams.

This lane is only activated during peak hours to reduce traffic jams and polluting emissions. With the key, an estimated time saving of 10 minutes on the journey.

Only vehicles carrying at least two people can use it, as well as cars with very low emissions (Crit’air sticker 0) and taxis.

On the course, infrared sensors have been installed. It is thanks to them that we will be able to know if the principle is respected. “This system will detect and count the number of people in the vehicle and analyze its registration”, explains Nicolas Moronval, head of the innovation and development department of the APRR motorway group. By the end of 2020, a similar route should emerge on the outskirts of Lyon.