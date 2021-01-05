The new business figures from GRENKE on Tuesday did not bring the leasing provider’s share the hoped-for break out of the sideways phase that has been going on since October. With a discount of 2.2 percent to 36.52 euros, the shares were the second-weakest value in the SDAX, which has a positive tendency, into which Grenke had relegated shortly before Christmas.

In September, after a short sale attack by the self-proclaimed research service Viceroy, the Grenke paper crashed from 55 euros to around 24 euros in just three days. The price loss for the entire year 2020 was more than 40 percent.

Viceroy had accused the group of, among other things, an opaque business model with unfair practices, fictitious profits and excessively reported money holdings. The share has not yet reached the price level from before the attack and has been moving sideways between EUR 30 and EUR 41 since mid-October. The current discount does not change anything about that. The share did quite well on Tuesday morning with a peak of 37.54 euros, but the price then came under greater pressure.

The new business of Baden-Baden in the fourth quarter was a little weaker than Grenke said, commented a trader in the morning. The Corona crisis hit Grenke with varying degrees of severity in the individual business regions. New leasing business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the most important region for the company, was only around a quarter weaker than a year earlier. In northern, eastern and southern Europe, however, it collapsed by more than half.

In an initial reaction, analyst Philipp Häßler from Pareto Securities spoke of weak numbers from the leasing specialist. In view of the many corona lockdowns, however, he did not rate the slump in new business negatively. The strong contribution margin is positive. Häßler’s target price of 36 euros roughly corresponds to the current rate. The expert continues to vote with “Hold”.

dpa-AFX