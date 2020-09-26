The leasing service provider Grenke is confronted with violent allegations from the well-known shortseller Fraser Perring. The share collapses – much is reminiscent of the Wirecard case. Or should remind you of it. By Stephan Bauer, Euro am Sonntag

F.It was a shock for shareholders: the leasing service provider Grenke is the latest target of a short-seller attack. And it is not just any short seller who sends the MDAX share downhill with a comprehensive report: Fraser Perring, the man who wrote a critical study under the code name “Zatarra” back in 2016 about the DAX that has since crashed into nothing Financial service provider Wirecard, is now taking on the Baden-Baden company.

The analysis by Perring’s company Viceroy Research accuses Grenke of a “fraud case of massive proportions” and an artificially inflated balance sheet. Perring alludes aggressively and deliberately to the Wirecard case. “Acquisitions of over 100 million euros that Grenke has made since 2011 were made by unspecified related parties that were controlled by Grenke managers and other insiders,” the report said. In other words: Grenke practiced methods similar to Wirecard. Company founder and main shareholder Wolfgang Grenke was also partly personally involved in foreign companies, company money flowed into his pocket for later takeovers, and the processes were not transparent.

The numerous small leasing deals Grenkes with small businesses are not as valuable as the books show, and: The liquid assets of the group of over one billion euros according to the balance sheet at the end of June are non-existent. Heavy stuff, ultimately it was fake bank confirmations simulated cash holdings amounting to 1.9 billion euros that brought Wirecard down.

The accusations stretch over 64 pages in sharp tones with numerous examples, following the pattern of the Zatarra report, on which the “Financial Times” later linked its critical reporting on Wirecard. There is no doubt that Perring, who had built up extensive short positions at Grenke, achieved what he was looking for: he should have made massive profits when the MDAX share fell from 55 euros to below 30 euros.

Millions at the Bundesbank

The people of Baden-Baden rejected the claims “in the strongest possible way”. In particular, it is wrong that a large part of the reported liquid funds of 1.08 billion euros does not exist. “This is proven to be wrong,” said the company. Currently, 761 million euros are at the Deutsche Bundesbank. The speculator’s further allegations will also be refuted in detail.

The group receives support from investors. “If there is fraud here, then the auditor has once again failed completely,” said Hendrik Leber, head of the Acatis fund company, which, according to the financial data service Bloomberg, holds around five percent of Grenke. The allegations did not appear stringent, but resembled a collage. Here someone is trying to profit from the Wirecard waves, said Leber. Acatis bought shares.

However, the group must quickly submit its details for invalidation. Grenke had to avoid a loss of confidence among bond creditors “at all costs,” warned Commerzbank. Large parts of the balance sheet are financed unsecured. In addition, Grenke had taken “excessive risks” before the pandemic, and growth rates of over 20 percent in new business were no longer expected.

If confidence melts, investors could also withdraw their funds from the Group’s own Grenke Bank, which would put a strain on the balance sheet. The Bafin is also investigating in all directions. If the allegations prove to be true, there is a risk of the banking license being withdrawn, which would create major problems in financing the business. After all, large parts of the cash are safe – and not “fake cash”, as Perring claims.

Crash: Serious reproaches, deep fall. There is currently great uncertainty. Investors are waiting for more facts first.

