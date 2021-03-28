Quillagua solar park (Chile) of the Grenergy company.

David Ruiz de Andrés, founder of Grenergy, He has known since the age of 26 what it means to be an entrepreneur. He was working in the world of marketing and advertising when, almost by chance, he entered the renewables business. “I started by installing photovoltaic panels in two buildings, in China and Spain.” It was in 2007 when he founded Grenergy, in full economic effervescence, almost as a side business and in a wave that many other companies (Solarpack, Solaria) jumped on. I was unaware of what came next: the voluntary “exile” of renewable companies that, with the crisis and the stoppage of developments in Spain, saw opportunities abroad. He found them in Chile, a country where 45 solar plants have already been connected, but also in Mexico, Colombia, Peru or Argentina.

“The year 2012 was very important and in which we developed the current business model,” he tells by videoconference. This model consisted of not being a mere processor of projects to sell them to third parties. “We bet on building the plants ourselves and keeping them in balance and rotating”. Theirs is a highly leveraged business, where developers, at most, put in 20% of the money they need to build solar plants. So in order to raise capital, they chose to go public on the old MAB in July 2015 and in 2019 they made the leap to the Continuous. Each share initially cost 1.18 euros and last Friday they closed at 29.30 euros, with a capitalization of over 800 million: “It has been a story of extraordinary growth, we started with a pipeline of 300 megawatts and now that it is what we built in half a year ”, he sums up. Last year they had a turnover of 113 million and earned 15. None of their parks depends on premiums, all have been conceived with PPA (long-term energy sales agreements with third parties at a specific price), and, although they are still in Latin America, three years that they returned to be interested in Spain and some European countries (Italy and the United Kingdom).

This year they will connect parks with a power of 500 megawatts and will end 2021 with a portfolio of 660, with the aim of having 2,500 megawatts in operation by 2023. Connection points, availability of land and favorable environmental reports are all they need. But in that race there is a herd of companies They are looking for the same and also depend on huge amounts of cash. In fact, the IPOs that may occur in the coming months (Acciona Renovables, Capital Energy, Factor Energía, OPDE or Repsol Renovables) they have fueled the idea that a bubble is inflating. De Andrés doesn’t think so. “The shareholder will have to choose, because to put us all in the same bag…; There are more internationalized companies, others that make a great commitment to Spain, in approaches more like a utility. Everyone has to find their place. The opportunity is fantastic, but it has to be done in an orderly manner ”. He acknowledges, yes, that there is “some inflation in the prices of permits” and warns that “you also have to see how many of the megawatts projected in Spain reach the goal.” And he insists that solar energy is “the great energy miracle of the 21st century. 11 years ago developing a megawatt cost six million, now it is 400,000 euros… That is the great revolution ”.

A few days ago, and perhaps anticipating these exits, the company rushed to increase capital by 105 million euros with a discount on the market price of 13%. That will expand your ability to borrow from new projects. “We’re [en un nivel de deuda de] between 70% and 75% of each project, five times the ebitda. Although we are concerned about the image of the total balance. The temptation could be to get to leverage 100%, but there have been experiences in the Spanish market where it has been shown that excessive indebtedness can lead to difficult situations ”. Before that expansion, it assured that it would not yield all or part of its share package (68%), but it has been diluted in the operation and now has 59.8%. “I am not considering selling the company, there are fantastic years ahead.”