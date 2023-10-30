The famous cosplayer, model and talent of Italian origins Yuriko Tigerwho has lived and worked in Japan for more than ten years, has been officially appointed promotional ambassador of the new animated series Grendizer Uknown in Italy as Grendizer U.

Yuriko officially stated: “Goldrake was my father’s favorite anime, so I am very happy and touched to have such a wonderful opportunity. I will do my best to spread Grendizer U in Japan and the rest of the world! Thank you!”.

In the past Yuriko worked as an official cosplayer for TEKKEN, FLCLfor the film Suicide Squad and so much more. Grendizer U is a new animated series for the franchise Ufo Robot Grendizerwork of Go Nagai known in our country as Ufo Robot Grendizer. We will find the director Mitsuo Fukuda (Gundam SEED), while the character designer will be the work of Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Evangelion). Finally the screenplay will be by Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass) while the soundtrack of Kohei Tanaka (ONE PIECE). The series will also arrive in Italy, as evidenced by the teaser trailer that we propose below.

Grendizer U – Teaser trailer

Source: PR Times