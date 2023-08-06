Grendizer U shows up with the first teaser trailerswhich provides a taste of the character and mecha design used for the new Grendizer animated seriesthe famous robot created by Go Nagai in 1975.

Also very famous in Italy, where it has been broadcast since 1978 on the Rai networks, UFO Robot Grendizer has inevitably undergone a modern reimagining, which is seen both in the design of the steel giant and in that of Duke Fleed / Daisuke, its brave pilot from outer space.

For the moment, the details on the new series are few: there are some references to the fact that Daisuke may have lost his memory upon arrival on Earth, but for the rest we will have to wait for the 2024 to find out which story Grendizer U will tell.