Manga Productions And dynamic planning have released the teaser trailer and the first details for the new animated series Grendizer U. The series will be released during 2024 on some streaming platforms, although no further information has been revealed at the moment.

The technical cast of the series boasts truly important names, starting with the original creator of the franchise Go Nagai. He will be directing Mitsuo Fukudaknown for his work with Mobile Suit Gundam SEEDwhile the character design will be handled by Yoshiyuki Sadamotoamong whose works there is none other than Neon Genesis Evangelion. The screenplay will be done by Ichiro Okouchiwhich he has previously dealt with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellionand finally the composer for the music of the opera will be Kohei Tanakafamous for his work in ONE PIECE.

We leave you now with the teaser trailer dedicated to Grendizer U, under which you can find more information on the animated series thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

