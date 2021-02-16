Last weekend the Motril Local Police handed out 34 fine notifications to residents of the city of Granada who tried to reach the beaches or holiday homes.

The police, despite Motril now having its town limits reopened, still control access to Granada beach and Poniente Beach, where most of the holiday homes are situated. In fact, of the 34 fines, 27 were for infringing movement restrictions.

The police set up their control point on the road leading down to Granada beach where just on Friday they caught 22 drivers heading for the housing there.

Then on Sunday, the Local Police concentrated on patrolling the beaches and checking the IDs of beachgoers. The majority were found to have Granada city & metropolitan area as their place of residence, which are currently confined.

According to the Councilor for Citizen Safety, four people received fines for not wearing a facemask and another three for being out after curfew without a valid reason.

Editorial comment: It is hard to have any sympathy for the people in Granada making their way down to the beaches, even though they are locked in. People who live on the coast would like to go shopping in the Granada or even El Ingenio over in the province of Málaga but we can’t, so we don’t.

Make no mistake, however, the chiringuitos and the hostelry sector in general cannot survive much longer without the residents of Granada and the Metropolitan Area coming down.

