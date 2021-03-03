The workers union, CGT announced that some postal services within the province will see strike action between the 15th and 31st of this month.

This won’t affect the whole of Granada, however, but it will affect the postal areas of 18011, 18013 and the towns of Güevéjar, Cogollos, Nívar and Alfacar, as it is only Cast Unit Four (UR4) department.

The strike action is in protest over staff cuts making an already difficult situation more difficult, the union representative pointed out.

Although the state-run postal services is advertising new employment, the union considers that it hardly covers previous cuts and that in fact the number of staff has dropped by 23% over the last decade.

On the other hand, the pandemic has accelerated the drop in postal traffic with a 35% decrease in letters; 561,000,000 letters fewer during 2020 than 2019. Despite this, Post insists that it maintains it’s parcel and letter services, both nationally and internationally.

