Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

The fighting apparently continues to concentrate on the strategically important city of Bakhmut – and Wagner boss Prigoshin comments again. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 13, 9:07 a.m: The Russian side reports shelling in the Russian border region of Belgorod. According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the air defense system brought down four missiles on Monday morning (March 13). The portal reports meduza.

Belgorod is near the Ukrainian border. Since the beginning of the war, there have been repeated attacks on Russian territory. As a rule, these are limited to the border area.

First report from March 13th: Bakhmut – In the battle for Bakhmut, Ukrainian units continue to brace themselves against Russian attackers. Enemy infantry, supported by artillery, stormed a base of border guard troops also fighting in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army said.

Ukraine news: Ukrainian troops use grenade launchers in the battle for Bakhmut

The attackers in Bakhmut were also pushed back with the help of grenade launchers. The government in Kiev with President Volodymyr Zelenskyj once again underlined the importance of the fighting. Key Russian forces and reserves would be tied down and suffered significant casualties, it said.

Ukraine news: Wagner boss Prigozhin sees a “very difficult” situation in Bakhmut

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozchin, spoke of a “very difficult” situation. The former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, spoke out in favor of preparing framework conditions for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“Apart from deliveries of arms and financial support, we have to offer perspectives to the growing critical chorus of questions in the USA just as we do in Germany,” he wrote in a guest article for the daily mirror from Monday (March 13).

Photo from March 11: Ukrainian fighters in the Bakhmut region © Sergey Shestak/AFP

Ukraine news: Klitschko praises Berlin for arms deliveries in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko praised Germany’s military support for Ukraine in the war against Russia – and at the same time called for more speed in further arms deliveries. “I don’t want to complain and I want to thank the Germans again,” said the ex-boxing world champion to the editorial network Germany (RND).

“Germany is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in terms of financial aid and arms supplies. But it’s true, the German government is far too slow in making decisions, and for that we are paying the ultimate price: the lives of our soldiers and the lives of our citizens.” (AFP/dpa/frs)