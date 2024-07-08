In the Irkutsk region, a man found a grenade launcher while diving

In the Irkutsk region, a man fished out a grenade launcher from the bottom of the Ust-Ilimsk reservoir. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel and publishes videos of the find.

The footage shows a beach, fins and a grenade launcher.

The man, according to him, was diving near the shore in goggles and fins when he noticed something interesting on the bottom. He picked up the object and looked at it on the shore. The find turned out to be an RPG-18 grenade launcher with a shell. The man handed it over to the police and emergency services officers who arrived at the scene.

On July 5, it was reported that a mined weapons cache was discovered in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).