Grenade explosion in a house on Artamonov Street in Moscow: who did it, reasons, victims, all the details

Former military man Aleshin was the victim of an explosion in an apartment in western Moscow

An explosion was heard in an apartment in a five-story building in Moscow on the morning of Tuesday, August 6. The emergency occurred on Artamonova Street in the Fili-Davydkovo district in the west of the city.

Initially, it was reported that two people were injured. Later, it was reported that the victim of the explosion was former military man Igor Aleshin. Until the early 2000s, he served in the air defense forces (PVO).

62-year-old man detonates suicide bomb

According to preliminary data, Aleshin committed self-detonation while sitting on a chair near the bed. It is known that he lived in the apartment with his wife, but she was not home at the time of the explosion. The exact cause of the incident remains to be determined.

The former military man may have had health problems. According to one version, the man suffered from the consequences of a stroke. According to another, Aleshin suffered from Parkinson’s disease. It is known that he had already made attempts to end his life.

As a result of the detonation of an explosive device in an apartment on the second floor of the building, the windows on the balcony were blown out. The smell of burning appeared in the air, but there was no fire. Emergency services are working on the scene. All residents are being evacuated from the building.

Aleshin’s wife also arrived at the scene of the explosion. Law enforcement officers are talking to her.

Photo: Denis Voronin / AGN “Moscow”

Earlier, a gas explosion collapsed two entrances of a building in Nizhny Tagil

Last week, an explosion rocked a five-story building on Sibirskaya Street in Nizhny Tagil. As a result, two entrances of the building collapsed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled 15 people out from under the rubble, including 7 children. Another 10 people, 5 of whom were minors, could not be saved.

Related materials:

Then, a few minutes before the explosion, local residents noticed two unknown people in gas service uniforms in a neighboring house. They were checking the equipment, although no official checks were scheduled for those dates. Three gas service employees were later detained – a foreman and two plumbers. They are planning to charge them under Article 238 (“Performing work or providing services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.