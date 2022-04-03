Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Grenada vs. Rayo Vallecano: day, time and where to watch the game

April 3, 2022
April 3, 2022
Sports
Vallecano Ray vs. Athletico Madrid

Action of the match Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic of Madrid.

Photo:

Juanjo Martin. Eph

Action of the match Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid.

Commitment of the League of Spain.

Colombian striker Falcao García, who is recovering from a muscle injury, will not play this Sunday against Granada after continuing to be out, as confirmed by his coach, Andoni Iraola, who revealed the recovery of another of the injured players, midfielder Unai López.

Falcao, who has suffered a muscle injury in his calf for five weeks, remains outside the group and his return is pending improvement of those discomforts that keep him without playing since February 26 against Real Madrid.

It may interest you. (Atlético Nacional: fans faced machete in Cota, videos)

Even when?

This muscle injury suffered by the Colombian has already prevented him from playing the historic second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Betis and the last three league games against Cádiz, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid.

Falcao has played 20 official games with Rayo this season, eight as a starter, and has scored five goals in 769 minutes of play.

Falcao’s loss continues to be a major setback for Andoni Iraola, since the Madrid team is going through a major goal crisis.

In the ten league games he has played this season he has only scored three goals and none have been from his forwards.

The game will be this Sunday at 11:30 am and can be seen on Espn extra.

It may interest you: (

sports

