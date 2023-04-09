Saturday (8) was a party for six fans from three regions of the country, who celebrated their respective state titles. One of them was that of Grêmio, who defeated Caxias by 1-0 in Porto Alegre, in the second game of the Campeonato Gaúcho decision, and won the tournament for the sixth consecutive time.

Tricolor’s main signing for 2023, Uruguayan striker Luís Suárez, scored at the Arena do Grêmio in the 19th minute of the second half, taking a penalty conceded by himself and scored with the help of the video referee. In addition, VAR also participated in the annulment of another Gremista goal, by midfielder Lucas Silva. The victory turned out to be enough to give the title to the hosts, since the first game of the final, at Centenário, in Caxias do Sul (RS), ended 1-1.

Grêmio reached the 42nd conquest of Gauchão, three behind rival Internacional, the tournament’s biggest champion, with 45 cups. Caxias, in turn, was the fourth state runner-up, the third for Tricolor. The Grená club could equal Guarany de Bagé, the only team from the interior to win the competition twice (1920 and 1938).

Criciúma conquers Santa Catarina

Still in the south of Brazil, Criciúma secured the 11th title of the Santa Catarina Championship by defeating Brusque by 1-0, at Estádio Augusto Bauer. Same score as the first leg, at Estádio Heriberto Hülse, in Criciúma (SC). Full-back Helder scored in the 33rd minute of the final stage, silencing the opposing crowd.

Last year, Criciúma had to compete – and win – in the second division of the State, after the unprecedented relegation in 2021. Champion of the 1991 Copa do Brasil, Tigre did not know what it was like to reach the final of Santa Catarina ten years ago, while Brusque disputed the title for the third time in four years. Quadricolor had lifted the cup in 2022.

Cuiabá takes the tri

In the Midwest, Cuiabá received União Rondonópolis at Arena Pantanal and won by 1-0, guaranteeing the third championship in Mato Grosso. Full-back Mateusinho, in the 28th minute of the first half, sealed the conquest of Dourado, who had won the first leg 2-0, at the Luthero Lopes Stadium, in Rondonópolis (MT). The home team had two goals annulled, by strikers Wellington Silva and Deyverson.

Founded in 2001 and for the third consecutive year in Série A of the Brazilian Championship, Cuiabá reached 12 state titles and equaled Operário Várzea-Grandense (eliminated by União in the semifinal) as the second biggest winner in Mato Grosso. Mixto leads the statistics, with 24 cups.

Fortaleza becomes the greatest champion of Ceará

The other three fans celebrating this Saturday are from the Northeast. In the Cearense Championship, Fortaleza isolated itself as the greatest champion by drawing 2-2 with Ceará at the Castelão Arena. Leão do Pici secured the 46th cup of the competition, being the fifth in a row, just one ahead of the biggest rival.

Vozão opened 2-0 in the first half, with Erick and Janderson scoring at eight and 34 minutes, respectively. Shortly before the break, in injury time, fellow striker Juan Martín Lucero, from the penalty spot, reduced the advantage. At 41 of the final stage, midfielder Calebe left everything the same, with Fortaleza going ahead on the aggregate scoreboard, having won the previous duel, also in Castelão, by 2 to 1. The alvinegros pressed, but the party in the capital of Ceará was tricolor.

CRB is two-time champion in Alagoas

In Alagoas, CRB reached its second state championship after beating ASA 1-0 at Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió. Galo de Campina could even lose by a goal difference, as they had already won the first leg by 2-0, at Fumeirão, in Arapiraca (AL).

Just two minutes into the first half, striker Jonathan Copete scored the title goal, won undefeated, with ten wins and a draw in 11 matches. It was the 33rd time that the alvirrubra team lifted the cup. The rival CSA, with 40 trophies, is the biggest winner in the state.

On penalties, Treze wins the Paraiba title

The last decision to end this Saturday was the Paraiba Championship. The party belonged to Treze, who beat Sousa on penalties, 4-2, after losing 1-0 in normal time, at Marizão, in Sousa (PB). Galo da Borborema, who had won the first game of the final by 2-1 at Amigão, in Campina Grande (PB), became champions again after two years. Dinossauro, who has not lifted the cup since 2009, repeated the performance of 2022, when he was also runner-up.

With the ball rolling, striker Rodrigo Poty, in the 41st minute of the second half, gave Sousa the victory. On penalties, the home team failed in the kicks of defender Gabriel Recife (beam) and lateral Maceió (outside). Treze was efficient, converting their four kicks. That of defender Saulo secured the club’s 16th state title, which is the third biggest champion in Paraíba. Botafogo-PB, with 30 cups, tops the statistic.