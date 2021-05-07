Spectacular Gremio thing that put together an unforgettable goal show in Porto Alegre. It is that the team of Tiago Nunes defeated Aragua of Venezuela by an impressive 8 to 0 and is consolidated as leader of group H of the South American Cup, where it shares the bill with Lanús.

Already in the first half the set gaucho it was imposed 6 to 0. The first goal, at two minutes and 44 seconds, was from Luiz Fernando, who made a double at 18. Then Diego Souza, Ferreira (double) and Arquímedes Hernández beat his goalkeeper, at 27 minutes and 44 seconds from the first weather.

Crushing fact: barely 25 minutes passed between the first and sixth goals.

Luiz Fernando celebrates against Aragua.

Aragua’s technical director, Enrique García, made a change as soon as Gremio scored the sixth goal: he took out defender Yegüez and Octavio Zapata entered. If they were looking for a culprit …

Already in the second half, they increased Maicon and then Argentine Diego Churín, head, who had entered at the beginning of the second half.

The Porto Alegre team, Lanús rival in the Copa Sudamericana group, achieved its best historical record in international tournaments.

The previous ones had been 6 to 1 against Ayacucho of Peru, by Libertadores this year, and 6 to 1 against Universidad Los Andes, of Venezuela, in Libertadores 1984, year in which he was runner-up and lost the final with Independiente. .

Diego Souza celebrates a goal (AFP).

The difference in quality between the two teams was very evident, faced with an opponent at times naive, and Gremio regulated during the second half, aware that there was no reason to risk. In fact, the game ended without warning.

Now, he leads the zone with nine points in three games, and with a goal difference of +10, which positions him as a great candidate to qualify for the round of 16.

After the game, Enrique García announced his resignation as Aragua coach. “It is the moment to leave to become better,” he declared.

Maicon celebrates his goal.