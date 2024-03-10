Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 21:20

Grêmio is classified in the semi-finals of the Campeonato Gaúcho. Just needing a draw and playing at home, Tricolor scored 2-0 at Brasil de Pelotas on Sunday night (10), in Porto Alegre. Now, the team led by coach Renato Portaluppi will face Caxias in search of a place in the state title decision. The first duel of the semi will be in Serra Gaúcha and the other in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

End of the game: #Guild 2×0 Brasil de Pelotas

CLASSIFIED! With a shot from Cristaldo and a goal from a center forward from Diego Costa, we beat Brasil de Pelotas here at the Arena and continue in search of the seventh cup in a row!

The goals this Sunday (10) were scored by Argentine midfielder Franco Cristaldo, with a beautiful shot from outside the area in the 45th minute of the first stage, and by center forward Diego Costa, who took advantage of the ball hit in the area to define the score in the 23rd minute of the match. final step.

In the other Gauchão semi, Internacional will face Juventude. The game dates for the two duels have not yet been defined by the Gaucho Football Federation.

* Text updated at 9:41 pm to correct the location of Grêmio's match against Brasil de Pelotas: the game will be held at Arena Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.