Gremio, champion of the Libertadores in 1983, 1995 and 2017, awaits him forced to win, but in his fortress in Porto Alegre, where he usually becomes strong.

The Brazilian team will once again be led by Alexandre Mendes, assistant coach Renato Gaúcho, who, as happened in Asunción, will not be able to be present because he has contracted coronavirus and is still in the process of recovery.

Mendes has already confirmed that he will not be able to count on the Chilean César Pinares, who will be a significant loss in creation and suffered a muscle injury in the first leg against Independiente del Valle.

The good news, however, will be the return of Argentine central defender Walter Kannemann and midfielder Maicon, recovered from both physical problems and who can give greater security in the brand and the recovery of the ball.

Mendes will also have midfielder Jean Pyerre, who could fill the vacancy left by the injury of the Chilean Pinares, and forward Pepe, the most possible partner of the veteran Diego Souza in the attack.