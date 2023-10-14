The Monterrey semester is being at least complicated. It cannot be denied that after the most recent signings made the royal squad the most valuable squad in the entire Liga MX, much more was expected of them on the field and the reality is that at this point they are having many complications to reach at least a direct league position.
It is true that the ‘Tano’ team has suffered excessively with injuries, but it does not give the impression that this is a justification for the complex filming of the royals. The step has been so complicated that people from the management are already analyzing the future of the squad facing the market. Movements on the arrival list are already on the table, but Monterrey could well suffer a roster cleanup and lose several of its star names, two of them with a possible destination to Brazil.
The players in question are Maxi Mezawhose contract ends in a couple of months and Rogelio Funes Mori, who ends his contract the following summer. The point is that Gremio has its sights set on the two players, in the case of the first, there are ways to negotiate now, while with the ‘twin’ we would have to wait at least until the current tournament ends. The reality is that with Meza, the royals want to renew but there are money differences that do not allow it, and with Funes today he is more outside than inside, due to age, performance and, above all, because of his enormous salary.
