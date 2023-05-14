Grêmio defeated Real Ariquemes by 1-0, this Saturday afternoon (13) at the Francisco Novelletto stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS), for the 11th round of the A1 Series of the Brazilian women’s football championship.

Three points that place the @GuriasGremistas in the classification zone for the next stage! The Tricolor crowd celebrates! pic.twitter.com/WRFpX07v6A — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) May 13, 2023

The only goal of the confrontation in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul was scored by midfielder Rafa Levis. After a free kick from the entrance to the area by the Gremista attack, the ball hit the hand of an Ariquemes defender inside the area and a penalty was awarded. The number 10 of the Gurias Gremistas charged with right foot category in the right corner and displaced the opposing archer to define the scoreboard.

With this result, Grêmio occupies the 7th position of the classification with 16 points and is temporarily within the classification zone for the next phase. Real Ariquemes is in penultimate place with six points from 11 games, inside the relegation zone.