Grêmio debuted very well in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, as they defeated Mixto by 2-0, this Monday (3) at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú.

With the triumph, Tricolor took the lead in Group 10 with the same 3 points as Castanhal, who, also on Monday, overcame XV de Jaú by 1-0.

Grêmio’s victory was built with goals from Kauan Kelvin, with a header in the first half, and Zinho, with a strike from the left at the end of the match.

victory of saints

Another team to triumph this Monday was Santos, who beat Operário, by 2-1, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

SAINTS THE TEAM OF THE TURN! #Boys from the village they beat Operário-PR by 2-1 and made their debut in Copinha with victory. Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco scored the goals. The next match is against Rondoniense, on Thursday (6), at 21:45, in Araraquara. pic.twitter.com/V6cdFbnQJi — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 4, 2022

The team from Paraná took the lead thanks to Andrézinho’s goal, but Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco turned to Peixe, who were at the top of Group 8 with the same 3 points as Ferroviária, who also debuted with a victory, but 1 st 0 about Rondoniense.

Other results from this Monday:

1 X 0 Rondoniense Railway

XV de Jaú 0 X 1 Castanhal

São Carlos 2 x 0 São Carlos

America-MG 1 x 1 Falcon

