The tell and tell continue. Greissy Ortega He communicated exclusively with Magaly Medina to talk about the recent confrontation he had with his sister Milena Zárate. From the United States, the young Colombian was quite affected by everything that has happened with her sister, as she indicates that she has not forgotten the controversial episode she experienced with Edwin Sierra, despite the fact that several years have passed. In the same way, she exclusively revealed some mistreatment that she suffered from the singer.

According to the young woman’s statements, she once went to her sister to ask for help because she had had a strong argument with her partner; However, she never imagined that she would take that opportunity to treat him badly, to the point of feeling humiliated. “There was never forgiveness. When I fought with Italo, he took me to his house to achieve his goal, trample me, humiliate me, treat me badly every day”, he stated for “Magaly TV, the firm”.

#Greissy #Ortega #reveals #mistreated #Milena #Zárate #quotnever #forgave #mequot