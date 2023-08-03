Greissy Ortega is once again in the eye of the storm after she reappeared on the ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ program. The Colombian confirmed the rumors that she was expecting a baby with her husband Italo Villaseca. But not only that, but the sister of Milena Zarate He again asked Magaly Medina for help and asked for tickets to return to Peru. This is the second time Greissy has made this request. At the first opportunity, “Urraca” got him tickets, however, Ortega ended up backing out and decided to stay in the United States.

“She has asked my journalistic team again for the tickets that would bring her from New York to Lima, but no one wants to do her that favor anymore because then she leaves us very bad… But she now, I don’t know if it is part of her manipulation or of her sentimental blackmail, but she has confessed to our reporter that she is pregnant“, he claimed Magaly Medina.

#Greissy #Ortega #reveals #pregnant #asks #Magaly #tickets #travel #Lima