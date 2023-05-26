In the last edition of “Magaly TV, the firm” Broadcast this Thursday, May 25, Magaly Medina showed some chats that read how Greissy Ortega explains to an unknown man how to cross the Mexican border into the United States and sends him a cell phone number so they can help him. According to investigations of the production of the popular ‘Urraca’, this phone would belong to the aunt of her husband Ítalo Villaseca, Olenka Villaseca who, apparently, would be involved in the threats he receives Milena Zarate.

Let us remember that, in communication with the popular ‘Urraca’, Greissy Ortega flatly denied knowing Olenka Villaseca. In this regard, Magaly Medina called Milena Zárate’s sister “cynical”. “He lies with a cheek. That conspiring against your sister seems very violent to me “added the show host.

