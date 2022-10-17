Just over a week ago Greissy Ortega She told a show program about the hardships she experienced in the United States after arriving in the country undocumented. Despite the fact that she has already managed to reunite with her husband, Italo Villaseca, she was not doing well financially, because, with the money they raised, they could only afford a small room to live in.

Now, everything seems to be improving for Milena Zárate’s sister. This Sunday the 16th, the dancer has announced through her social networks that she has managed to get a job as an entertainer in the country of Uncle Sam.

Greyssi will debut as an entertainer in the US.

As evidenced in their Instagram statuses, Greissy will debut as an entertainer at a musical event for Latinos in New Jersey, United States . The young woman showed how she was preparing for the big moment and everything was getting ready, from her makeup and hairstyle to her wardrobe.

“My first event with the best makeup artist and wardrobe consultant,” Greissy wrote as she showed off her look for the night. In another post from the stylist that read “Ready for the show”, the artist showed her final makeup.

It was learned, thanks to the publicity of the event, that general admission would cost 30 dollars and that the artist to perform would be Michel Robles.

How is the room in which Greissy Ortega lives with her family?

In statements to “Magaly TV, the firm”, Milena Zárate’s sister said that, with the money she collects together with her husband Ítalo Villaseca, she was able to rent a small room in a neighborhood full of Latinos where she currently lives next to his family.

“Outside (the room), at home, my children play, they don’t stop all the time locked up (…). But, like any couple, one would like to have the complete space and feel freer ”, maintained the dancer with evident regret.

Greissy’s motivating message after telling her situation in the US

Despite recounting in detail the shadows that she has been living in the United States, Greissy Ortega spoke out to make it clear that she does not intend to throw in the towel and will do everything in her power to move her family forward.

The cheerleader used her social networks to leave an encouraging message. I have even lost the desire to cry, but I am back, I am on my feet and well, ”she said in her writing.