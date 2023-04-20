Greissy Ortega she traveled to the United States to reunite with her partner Ítalo Villaseca and with the hope of building a better life for herself and her family. However, she did not imagine that her path in search of the American dream would have endless difficulties. After spending several months in need and without a job, Milena Zárate’s sister finally managed to settle in a new place where she had many comforts, especially for her little ones.

In addition, he has recently made it known that he is already working and has more than two jobs to be able to cover his expenses, because he knows that life abroad is not easy at all. In an interview with a local media outlet, the child ex-animator gave details of the tasks in which she is currently performing.

What does Greissy Ortega work on?

Milena Zárate’s sister told Trome that she has an identity document while her papers are being processed. This document allows you to earn a living in the foreign country.

When asked about the trades she has been doing, she specified: “Cleaning vacant offices, cleaning houses, customer service and I’m not ashamed because we are taking the dirt off ourselves for our children. Here you can’t say no to honest work.”

Greissy Ortega has been residing in a shelter in Manhattan, United States. Photo: composition/dissemination/Greyssi Ortega/Instagram

Where has Greissy Ortega been residing in the US?

Greissy Ortega left the previous property where she was staying to move to a shelter for immigrants where she does not pay for any service and enjoys various amenities. This is how she made it known in a live link with Magaly Medina at the beginning of February.

Said asylum covers the living expenses of the young mother, from her food and clothing, to her toiletries. “They took us by bus to a hotel in Manhattan, it was something strange,My children already have insurance, studies, they give my daughter everything, the baby, including day care when I work”, he recounted to the surprise of Medina.

Why can’t Greissy Ortega live in her own house?

The reason why to date Greissy Ortega finds it difficult to live in her own rented property and leave the shelter in Manhattan, is because in the United States families that include more than one child are rarely accepted as tenants.

“There they rent with puppies, kittens, but not with children, they didn’t rent us because they had more than one child,” Greissy Ortega explained to Magaly Medina.

Greissy Ortega migrated to the United States to reunite her entire family. Photo: composition LR/ATV/Instagram/Greissy Ortega

Greissy Ortega lives off the support of the US government.

Greissy Ortega She told Magaly Medina that she has been subsisting in the United States thanks to the support of the country’s government, which offers her and her family a refuge. This enclosure grants certain benefits to the child ex-animator, such as offering her basic services such as food and clothing and taking care of her little ones when she goes out to find her life.

“They take care of my daughter when I am working because I have to go pick up my daughters from school (…) for me it is a very good help, everything I advance is for them,” he declared for “Magaly TV, the firm”.

