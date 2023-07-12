Greissy Ortega made a desperate call for the production of “Magaly TV, the firm.” She asked for help to return to Peru because she had suffered physical violence from her husband, Ítalo Villaseca, with whom she has lived in the United States for several months. Given her situation, Milena Zárate’s sister told the situation she experienced and, after that, the television host offered to help with her tickets so that she and her children return to Lima.

Why did Greissy Ortega ask for help to return to Peru?

viewers of “Magaly TV, the firm” They were surprised when the ATV presenter said that Greissy Ortega desperately contacted her production to request help after an episode of violence she suffered from her husband, Ítalo Villaseca.

According to the young woman, the father of her children would have held conversations with other women on several occasions. She decided to claim him. For this reason, he would have reacted in a way that exceeded the limits of previous discussions.

What did Greissy Ortega say to the production of Magaly Medina?

In the middle of a phone call, Greissy Ortega explained that the problems with Ítalo go back a long time and that his partner always reproaches him for his past. Therefore, she affirms that she no longer wants to continue with her marriage.

“He has never been able to live with my past. He always brings it up in my face, always in a very bad way. Any claim that I tell him, of some inconvenience, the first thing is my past,” he declared.

On the other hand, Magaly Medina assured that she found someone who will help Greissy with the return tickets to Peru; However, she also says that Milena Zárate’s sister no longer answers her production messages.