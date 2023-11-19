Greissy Ortega surprised her followers with an announcement on her social networks. Milena Zárate’s sister decided to end her marriage to Italo Villaseca, the father of her four children, with whom she had been living in the United States for several months. In addition, the showbiz figure accused her now ex-partner of having physically and psychologically attacked her, therefore, she will take action in this regard.

What did Greissy Ortega say in his statement?

Milena Zárate’s relative made a publication on her Instagram stories and announced that she will separate from her partner Italo Villaseca, since she claims to be a victim of physical and psychological attacks by the father of her children.

“Although it is true that I have fought to raise my family with love and patience, I cannot tolerate psychological and physical violence against me.”he explained. Likewise, he revealed that he will no longer live with his alleged attacker.

Greissy Ortega and Ítalo Villaseca ended their marriage. Photo: Instagram/Greissy Ortega

Will Greissy Ortega leave the United States?

In accordance with his statementGreissy will stop living with Ítalo Villaseca in the United States. A few months ago, both were in that country with their family and, on several occasions, they said that they moved abroad to start a new life and give their children a better future. Now, she confirms that she will return to Peru with her minor children in search of peace of mind after her breakup.

“I will return to Lima in the next few days to seek my emotional stability with my three children, as well as take the necessary legal actions so that my children are not left with their rights unprotected.”he added. Furthermore, he declared to said media that he will return to our country in January 2024.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence,Contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free.which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Likewise, theLine 100has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays). The population can also file a complaint through theChat 100.

