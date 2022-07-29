Together again! Greissy Ortega shared on networks the exact moment in which her children and her husband, Italo VillasecaThey meet again after spending months apart. The model, who revealed that the reason why her partner left Peru, surprised with this news, since she had recently declared on television that He didn’t know when he would see his family together again.

Greissy Ortega: “I was finally able to see my family up close”

Greissy Ortega and Italo Villaseca They starred in an emotional moment on the platforms. After the father of her and her children moved to the United States separately, the dancer celebrated the long-awaited reunion of her family from her Instagram account.

“And the moment I asked God for came after three long months. The reunion of father and children could be achieved with the help of God. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers”, is the first message shared by Milena Zárate’s sister.

Minutes later, he revealed that he moved for almost a month to be able to see his partner with his little ones :

“With the passing of time I have had to experience difficult things and I think this was one of the most difficult, but I wanted to reach this beautiful moment. After almost 18 days of traveling, I was finally able to see my family close and united. I love you, there is no border that separates us. As long as there is love, everything is possible. I know that now you can protect us from all evil and danger, my love. We are already full,” she said.

Why did Italo Villaseca leave Peru?

In a recent interview with “Love and fire”, Greissy Ortega explained in front of cameras why Italo Villaseca and she had decided to leave Peru and go to the United States. In the midst of the controversy that this decision of both unleashed, the model pointed out that her husband was in danger while they still lived in our country:

“He was an inspector, he began to have threats. Therefore, he saw the option of leaving. He always ended up splashing the family. They knew where we lived. They started throwing stones at our window. Things that my family, until today, did not know.

Could Greissy go to jail in the United States?

Milena Zarate caused concern when speaking of the legal situation of Greissy Ortega. According to the Colombian singer, her sister could receive a sentence of up to three years in detention in a shelter for irregular migrants. “They arrived, they crossed the border, they turn themselves in to Immigration and they open a process for you and put you in a shelter,” she commented.

Milena Zárate expressed her relief at the arrival of her sister Greissy Ortega in the North American country. Photo: composition Gerson Cardoso/LR/Wapa/Instagram

Milena marks distance from Greissy

Milena Zarate Y Greissy Ortega They appeared in “Amor y fuego” to talk about the model’s migratory situation, after entering the United States irregularly. Although the artist was concerned at all times for the well-being of her sister and her nephews, she made it clear that her priority is her own children:

“I have always supported when I can, but I have my family, my own responsibilities and I cannot take on the responsibility of an entire family, I can support to a certain extent,” said the Colombian singer.