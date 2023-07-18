Greissy Ortega asked the production of “América hoy” a flight to Lima, according to chats revealed by the production of Ethel Pozo’s magazine, This Tuesday, July 18. The drivers talked about the situation of Milena Zárate’s sister, who gave up returning to the country after Magaly Medina got her tickets. In the report presented, the reporter who communicated with the Colombian model exposed said request.

“The other day we spoke when you asked me for the tickets to return to Peru, we had no budget… if we paid you everything now, would you come to Peru?” the screenshot reads. “I wouldn’t have any problem because I already have everything ready. As I told you, it’s time to leave because my things and documents are ready,” was the response from Ortega.

What did Magaly say after Greissy didn’t take a flight to Lima?

Magaly Medina was upset with Greissy Ortega for not arriving in Peru, despite the fact that she asked for tickets to leave the United States due to her husband’s mistreatment and the condition in which her children would live. “The businesswoman had done everything to her (…). That story that her children wanted to say goodbye to her father (…). I see myself as an idiot. She did it to me,” said the driver .

According to the young Colombian, she gave up returning to Lima because her children did not want to leave the United States and she feared that she would be deported once she left the country.

