Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The French coach Gregory Al-Wahda expressed his happiness with the team’s return to local competitions after a long pause, and confirmed that his team is looking for victory when it meets Al-Nasr “Thursday”, in the first leg of the League Cup quarter-final, and stressed that the opponent is solid and difficult, especially that the confrontation is at his stadium, but Al Annabi’s ambition is to win every match and compete for championships.

He said: We must deal cautiously with the coming period, especially as we return to the official matches after a long pause, during which we worked very seriously in terms of intense training, and there was time to rest the players, the priority in participation is sixty for the group that was present with the team during the last period, And as we will push some new faces, and the participation of international players is possible, but the priority is for the group that was present during the pause period, all the elements are available and we only lose the efforts of Khamis Ismail, who was injured after the friendly meeting with the Saudi Federation.

For his part, Fabio Martinez, Al Wahda player, expressed his happiness to return to the official matches, and described the pause period as positive for the team, and considered that the match was an opportunity for him and his colleagues to present their best and most importantly to achieve victory, because the goal of his team is to compete for all titles.

He added, “We appreciate the support of the fans and we look forward to greater support in the coming period, and we hope to celebrate together after the match the victory.”