Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda coach Gregory Dufrinis confirmed that he would not promise to win against Al-Jazira next Sunday as part of the “22nd round” of the Arab Gulf League, but his team will fight for him, indicating that he personally does not accept any result but victory, and that Al-Annabi is technically ready for this match. Which does not need any motivation for the players, because it is a “derby” meeting, and the players always look forward to it.

Gregory said: Certainly in every match you need a way of playing with which you can confront the opponent, and we have plans that confuse the strategy of the island in the match. We know that it is a distinguished team this season, and it did not lead the league by “coincidence”, but at the same time he will not play an easy match. Because Al-Wehdah seeks to win in the confrontation as well, and has the ability to achieve that.

Regarding the absence of some elements and pressures before the match, he said: Everyone in the league is going through these conditions, and I am happy that I am in the unit who always has an alternative who is able to compensate. As for the pressures, I know them, because I was a player before I was a coach, and I played here in the UAE for a long time, and I will not lie I say that I promise to win, because football does not keep promises, but we will fight and try our best, and I will not allow the players to make the task of the opponent easy.

For his part, the Angolan Paul Mboko, the Al-Wehda player, said: His team has not previously beat one of the competitors for the League Shield this season, and yet he can break this rule against Al-Jazira, promising to win, and confirming that what the team presented in the previous match against Al Dhafra, His scoring goals, and not receiving them, makes him at the top of his readiness for the “derby” meeting.

And about his fluctuation in his level in particular from one match to another, Mboko responded by saying: Everyone knows the reason, and football does not depend on one player but the team, and it needs dynamism between the players and the technical staff, to reflect this on the general level and results, and we as players are the first to suffer the loss. And we feel what the fans feel, because we are affected by it, and I do not promise anyone that we will win all the matches, but I pledge to do everything in every game we play.